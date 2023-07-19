Expand / Collapse search

To-go cocktails made permanent in Michigan

By Amber Ainsworth
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan restaurants can sell cocktails to go permanently, thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday.

To-go cocktails in sealed containers were first allowed in July 2020 when Whitmer signed a bill during the Covid pandemic, which forced restaurants to pivot to takeout operations. That was set to end on Jan. 1. 2026.

A bill to make the change permanent died in the legislature last year

Sen. Mallory McMorrow introduced the temporary cocktails to-go legislation and said it helped businesses survive the pandemic.

"We’ve heard from so many restaurant owners that this additional revenue stream became a lifeline that kept them in business. Three years in, it’s proven to be a popular new way for customers to support their favorite restaurants, and has resulted in zero reported violations or safety issues," she said.

