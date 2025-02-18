Todd Bettison approved as Detroit's new police chief

article

The Brief The Detroit City Council voted to approve the appointment of a new police chief Todd Bettison, who was nominated by the mayor to lead the department, previously worked as the deputy mayor Council members shared warm words and commended the incoming chief



The Detroit City Council officially approved the city's new police chief during Tuesday's meeting.

Todd Bettison, who served as the interim police chief after working as the deputy mayor of Detroit, received unanimous approval by the council.

Big picture view:

Bettison was nominated by mayor Mike Duggan to fill the vacant seat after James White stepped down last year.

Council members shared their hopes for the incoming police chief while praising his work with the city and police department over his decades working with the office.

Among his accomplishments was helping reduce violence in Detroit through the Community Violence Intervention.

Duggan named Bettison as his pick for Detroit's next police chief in February, where he was lauded by members of the city and community. He referred to Bettison as a "unifying force" within the department.