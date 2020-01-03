Toddler found dead, mother severely injured inside Novi home, mother could be charged police say

Police are investigating the death of a young child Friday night inside a home on the west side of the city, police say charges could be sought against the mother.

Novi police responded to a scene on Sevilla Circle at about 5:30 p.m. after a man returned home and discovered his wife and toddler.

Emergency personnel from the Novi Police and Fire Departments were dispatched and upon arrival found a female and toddler, a boy, with severe physical trauma. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene and the female was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Preliminary findings indicate no additional involvement in the incident other than the mother and her child according to an updated release from the city of Novi.

Sheryl Walsh with the city of Novi says the 36-year old wife remains in serious condition at an area hospital.

According to Walsh the investigation has revealed she has a long history of mental health issues.

The family is originally from China, and has lived in the United States since 2014.

Walsh says the husband has been cooperative with detectives and is not considered a suspect.

This case remains under investigation by the Novi Police and members of the Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.