Toddler dead after being found in Clinton River in Harrison Township
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A toddler reported missing Monday morning in Macomb County had died, sheriff officials said.
The child was found in the Clinton River in Harrison Township late Monday morning.
What we know:
Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were called at about 11 a.m. about a missing 2-year-old child who was last seen at their home on Manse Street in Harrison Township.
About a half-hour later, the child was found in the Clinton River, which surrounds Mase Street. In a news release from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies found the toddler in the river and took them to the hospital.
Despite life-saving efforts being given, the child was pronounced dead a short while later.
The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the child ended up in the water after going missing.
The Source: This information is from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.