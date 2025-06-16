Toddler dead after being found in Clinton River in Harrison Township

article

The Brief A missing child in Harrison Township has died after deputies found the toddler in the Clinton River. Police took the 2-year-old to the hospital where life-saving efforts were performed. An investigation is ongoing.



A toddler reported missing Monday morning in Macomb County had died, sheriff officials said.

The child was found in the Clinton River in Harrison Township late Monday morning.

What we know:

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were called at about 11 a.m. about a missing 2-year-old child who was last seen at their home on Manse Street in Harrison Township.

About a half-hour later, the child was found in the Clinton River, which surrounds Mase Street. In a news release from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies found the toddler in the river and took them to the hospital.

Despite life-saving efforts being given, the child was pronounced dead a short while later.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the child ended up in the water after going missing.