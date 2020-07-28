Toddler killed in tragic accident at Crescent Lake Beach in Waterford

A 3-year-old boy has died after being accidentally hit by a car during a family outing in Waterford.

The family was at Crescent Lake Beach for a wedding celebration Sunday when the tragic accident happened. As the sun began to set and folks began to pack up, a family member accidentally hit Rowan with her car and ran him over.

"We know that he's with the Lord right now and that's the only thing that will help us get through this," said Rowan Hendry's grandmother, Sharon Hendry. "He was a sweet little boy, only 3 years old. Just a rambunctious little guy."

Sources say police, paramedics and firefighters desperately tried CPR and other life-saving measures but the boy later died at Children's Hospital.

"I know they weren't able to save him but we still want to thank them for doing what they could," Hendry said.

Sources say right now the investigation is ongoing but foul play is not suspected.

"His older siblings were always there for him. Just being a little mommy and daddy to each other. Their hearts are just torn apart," said an aunt, Deborah Applebee.

Rowan's family describes the toddler as energetic and full of life, with a natural love for adventure. Rowan's parents, Daniel and Jennifer Hendry, simply feel destroyed.

"It's such a devastation that it's hard for them to even breathe and just take a step," Hendry said.

Rowan's family created a GoFundMe page not only to give him a proper goodbye but also so his heartbroken parents can get a little bit of a break.

"It's just a time for them to be together and love on each other without having to worry about going to work and leaving their children," Applebee said.

The family is hoping their excruciating loss may also prevent another.

"When you're out with your kids, be careful what you're doing. Watch out for other people. Love your family; cherish them," Hendry said.

If you'd like to help out Rowan's family, you can do so on their GoFundMe here.