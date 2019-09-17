Toddler wandered into yard where chained pitbull bit her: police

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A 3-year-old toddler is recovering at home after she was bitten by her neighbor's pitbull on Sunday.

Investigators said the toddler went into the neighbor's backyard unsupervised when the pitbull which was chained up, bit the child. Some neighbors say the gate to the backyard is often open.

FOX 2 cameras rolled as a woman who neighbors say lives at the dog owner's house, pulled out of the driveway Monday afternoon. The driver of the SUV did not comment and drove off.

The child was rushed to the hospital for treatment and the pitbull is in the care of Detroit Animal Care and Control right now.

FOX 2 contacted city officials and in a statement was told: "Detroit Animal Care and Control will perform a 10-day bite quarantine and would like to remind residents (parents and guardians) to watch carefully over their small children."

Police say the dog biting incident is part of an ongoing investigation that is still in the initial stages.

The entire statement from Detroit Animal Care and Control said:

"The dog in the care of Detroit Animal Care and Control after being notified of a 3-year-old that left their home without parental supervision and entered the property of the dog owner. During this time, the dog was in an enclosed gate and on a leash. Detroit Animal Care and Control will perform a 10-day bite quarentine and would like to remind residents (parents and guardians) to watch carefully over their small children."



