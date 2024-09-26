Toddler wanders onto 21 Mile, saved by good Samaritans in Macomb Township

A toddler was rescued after she wandered onto a road with traffic driving by Wednesday in Macomb Township.

"It was the beginning of rush hour, and we all know that 21 Mile Road and Hall Road are very busy at that time of day," said Rita Skirpan. "And all of us were trying to get around it."

Like many drivers, Skirpan was trying to avoid traffic by cutting through Tilch Road in Macomb Township when something caught her eye.

"I saw a very small little girl by the mailbox that's by the road," said Skirpan. "And I remember saying to my husband 'She's a little too close to the road.'"

As she passed by, the little girl, who was less than 2 years old, got closer to the street and then walked onto the roadway.

Skirpan says she saw cars coming right toward the little girl, but then, out of nowhere, a good Samaritan blocked the roadway with his truck to rescue the toddler.

"That man veered off the road to the side for oncoming traffic and stopped his Jeep," she said. "He decided to take the hit, and I have felt love for that man."

He and another woman who pulled over helped bring the girl back to her house, where the family was beyond grateful and shocked.

"Apparently, that day was the first time this little girl learned to open the door," Skirpan said. "I'm not blaming those parents. My baby is 28, but I can tell you, you cannot predict what's actually going to happen."

But she knows one thing: the situation could have ended much worse without all the people who stopped to help.

"It's another walk away and just feel good about humanity day," she said.