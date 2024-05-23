Toledo man arrested in Detroit after police pursuit across state line

A 30-year-old Toledo man who led police on a pursuit across the Ohio-Michigan state line early Thursday morning.

Michigan State Police assisted Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies in the arrest of the suspect, who was spotted in the area of I-96 near Schaefer Highway.

"(Washington Township police) reported that the vehicle had fled from a traffic stop in Toledo and that the registered owner may have warrants," said a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. "Sheriff’s Deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks, as the vehicle passed Laplasiance Road. Deputies then took over the pursuit."

The chase continued north on I-75 into Wayne County, but deputies ended the pursuit at Dix Highway and I-75.

MSP troopers reported seeing the fleeing vehicle on I-96 and arrested him.

The suspect's name is being withheld until his arraignment.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7567.

