Tommy's Express offering free car washes in Westland this weekend

article

To celebrate its new Westland location, Tommy's Express is offering free car washes all weekend.

From Jan. 20 through Jan. 22, stop at 37401 Ford Rd. to get the best car wash Tommy's offers for free.

Like other Tommy's, the Westland business will offer both single-car washes and monthly memberships that allow for unlimited washes.

"We are excited to continue our growth in the state of Michigan and look forward to serving the community of Westland, said Tommy’s president Ryan Essenburg.