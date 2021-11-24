Too much to drink? How to get a free ride for you (and your car) this holiday weekend in Michigan

article

If you're celebrating with family this Thanksgiving or keeping a barstool warm on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday - or just out having a great time because life is great - and you think you need a ride home, you can get one for you and your car.

AAA of Michigan is bringing back its AAA Tow to Go in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 24, AAA will transport would-be impaired drivers and their cars to a safe place within 10 miles of where they requested help.

AAA says while the service is free, it should be treated as a backup plan.

"AAA is proud to bring back this life-saving program this Thanksgiving," said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Now as millions of Americans get behind the wheel this weekend, none of them will have an excuse for driving impaired. However, we still strongly encourage people to identify a safe ride home and treat Tow to Go as their last resort."

AAA has offered Two to Go since 1998 and has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Nearly 1.6 million Michigan residents are expected to travel for the holiday. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019, there were 10,142 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving drivers impaired by alcohol. Of those fatalities, 417 were during the Thanksgiving holiday.

But know this: this isn't Uber or Lyft. If you're out with friends and want to use AAA Tow to Go, they're going to have to find their own way home. AAA is limiting passengers to one per car and masks/coverings are required.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Michigan residents can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO for a safe ride.