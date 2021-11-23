Detroit traffic: Road closures for the 2021 America's Thanksgiving Day Parade

If you will be traveling in Detroit this week, some roads will be closed for Thursday's America's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Turkey Trot.

Related: Expert talks Detroit Thanksgiving precautions after Wisconsin parade attack

Buses will also be rerouted during both events.

Woodward from Warren to Congress – closing at noon.

Woodward between W. Grand Blvd and Warren – closing at 9 a.m.

W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier – closed from 5 a.m. until about 10 a.m.

Michigan at Cass – closed from 5 a.m. until about 10 a.m.

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward – closed from 5 a.m. until about 10 a.m.

Congress from Shelby to Randolph – closed from 5 a.m. until about 10 a.m.

Larned from Shelby to Randolph – closed from 5 a.m. until about 10 a.m.

Shelby from Congress to Michigan – closed from 5 a.m. until about 10 a.m.

Michigan from Cass to Woodward – closed from 5 a.m. until about 10 a.m.

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph – closed from 5 a.m. until about 10 a.m.

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold – closed from 5 a.m. until about 10 a.m.

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress – closed from 5 a.m. until about 10 a.m.

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third – closed from 5 a.m. until about 10 a.m.

Woodward from W. Grand Blvd. to Larned – closed completely from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SB Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) – closed at 7 a.m. (Larned exit will reopen around 10 a.m.)