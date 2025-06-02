Top 5 floors of Michigan Central Train Station to become luxury hotel

The Brief For the first time in Michigan Central's history, the top five floors will be occupied. A luxury Nomad Hotel, part of the Hilton chain is being built. The hotel will have approximately 180 rooms.



The top five floors of Michigan Central Station are going to be renovated and redesigned into a luxury hotel.

The backstory:

On Monday Gene Bevenuto and his friend Carol Davey were visiting Michigan Central, raving about the landmark's renovation.



"I love architecture and what Ford has done with this building is just amazing," said Gene Benvenuto.

Josh Sirefman is the CEO at Michigan Central and spoke about the next stage in Michigan Central's evolution - the hotel.

"It’s a luxury that’s accessible - embracing creativity, art and innovation," he said.

The hotel will have approximately 180 rooms and FOX 2 got a sneak peek of the grand space that will be Nomad Hotel - which is part of the Hilton Hotel Conglomerate.

"Sydell is the creator of the Nomad brand - a rich history working with historic buildings," he said.

Sirefman said this would be a first for the train station.

"What’s amazing is that the top five floors were never occupied, and now we’ll be able to bring them to life for the first time ever," he said.

Renovating the space and transforming it into a luxury hotel will take some time, with all of it expected to be complete in the first half of 2027.

"That's magnificent, and I can’t imagine how wonderful that hotel will be what an experience it will be to come down here," said Carol Davey.

The Source: Information for this report was taken from an interview with Josh Sirefman, the CEO of Michigan Central.



