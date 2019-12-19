Top Chef Fabio Viviani shares his meatball recipe

Bar Verona, the upscale-casual trattoria from Top Chef's Fabio Viviani, celebrated the grand opening of its new Washington Township on December 6.

Chef Fabio joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the restaurant and the food there. You can hear from him in the video player and get his meatball recipe below.

Bar Verona is located at 59145 Van Dyke Ave in Washington Township. A second location is also in Commerce Township.

For more information visit www.barverona.com.

FABIO'S MEATBALLS

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. Olive Oil

3/4 cup yellow onions, small dice

1/4 cup minced garlic

1/3 cup Panko breadcrumbs

1/2 cup Whole Milk

2 lb. ground beef, 80/20 blend preferred

1 whole egg

1/4 lb. basil, chopped

1/2 lb. Ricotta cheese

3/4 cup Parmesan Cheese, grated

Salt and Pepper to taste

Method:

1. Preheat an oven to 425* F.

2. In a pan on medium heat, add oil and begin to sweat the garlic and onion, until just starting to have color, about 8/10 minutes. Remove from pan and chill completely. Then, soak the Panko breadcrumbs with milk, set aside.

3. Then, in a stand mixer or large mixing bowl, combine the beef, eggs, onion & garlic mixture, milk-soaked Panko breadcrumbs, basil, salt and pepper. Mix until visually uniform, but not too much as you don't want to over mix.

4. Add ricotta, parmesan cheese, and let it incorporate in the meat mixture for about 30 seconds. Again, you don't want to over mix.

5. Form into 2 oz. meatballs, and set them on a parchment-lined sheet tray. Cook meatballs in pre-heated oven until golden brown on the outside, about 8/10 minutes