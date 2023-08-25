Whitmer declares state of emergency for Wayne, Monroe Counties after week of severe storms

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Wayne and Monroe Counties in response to this week's rounds of storms.

Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the two counties in response to Thursday's storms, which brought heavy rain, high winds, and more.

Tree branches were knocked down, freeways are flooded, and a mobile home was even flipped over on top of a vehicle during the storms.

MORE: Tornado confirmed in Ingham and Livingston Counties

"Communities across Michigan were hit hard by torrential downpours and damaging winds," said Whitmer in a statement. "This emergency declaration will ensure state resources are available as quickly as possible to help Michiganders in need. I want to thank all the first responders and emergency crews who hard through the night to save lives. We will recover and rebuild together."

Whitmer's declaration comes just a few hours after the same declaration from Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

The declaration activates local emergency response and recovery plans and, by requesting the declaration, the counties have determined what local resources need assistance from the state. The declaration also taps Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts.

Thursday's storm came after thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday led to flooding in Wayne County. After those rains, vehicles were abandoned on roads and flights were grounded at Detroit Metro Airport for hours because accessing the airport was impossible due to flooding.