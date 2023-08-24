Storms hammer Metro Detroit, possible tornado hits nearby Webberville

Just west of Metro Detroit severe weather hit even harder on Thursday evening - including Webberville.

While much of SE Michigan was left reeling from tonight's storms, a possible tornado hit in Webberville, just off I-96 and west of Fowlerville.

FOX 2's Dave Kinchen tracked the storm damage in the Weather Beast tonight seeing some of the damage.

A downed wire could be seen off Dietz Road in Williamston along with power outages and stoplights out.

Closer to home more than 100,000 DTE Energy customers without power - thanks to gusty winds that accompanied the severe storms. CLICK HERE to see the DTE outage map.

The line of showers and storms are moving east and southeast with the worst of it gone, according to Rich Luterman.







