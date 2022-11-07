Expand / Collapse search

Total lunar eclipse overnight followed by mild temps for Election Day

By and David Komer online producer
Chilly for Election Day, then a late-week warmup

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello gang, quiet weather continues through Friday.

A strong cold front will cross the area Friday evening leading to a much colder stretch through the weekend.  Weather for Election Day and Veterans Day is DRY.

But first, look for a total lunar eclipse takes place overnight after 3 a.m. ending close to 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Check it out!

For the rest of Monday evening/night, partly cloudy and cooler with a low of 35.

Tuesday (Election Day):  Sun and clouds, dry, and a high of 54.

Wednesday: Lots of sun, milder, and a high of 63.

Thursday:  Sun and clouds, very nice and a high of 68.

Friday for Veterans Day, partly cloudy and mild with a high of 67.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, brisk and colder with a high of 44.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy and cold with perhaps a few flurries and a high near 40.

Monday:  Sun and clouds, chilly with a high of 42.

ENJOY,

Rich


 