Total lunar eclipse overnight followed by mild temps for Election Day

Hello gang, quiet weather continues through Friday.

A strong cold front will cross the area Friday evening leading to a much colder stretch through the weekend. Weather for Election Day and Veterans Day is DRY.

But first, look for a total lunar eclipse takes place overnight after 3 a.m. ending close to 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Check it out!

For the rest of Monday evening/night, partly cloudy and cooler with a low of 35.

Tuesday (Election Day): Sun and clouds, dry, and a high of 54.

Wednesday: Lots of sun, milder, and a high of 63.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, very nice and a high of 68.

Friday for Veterans Day, partly cloudy and mild with a high of 67.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, brisk and colder with a high of 44.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold with perhaps a few flurries and a high near 40.

Monday: Sun and clouds, chilly with a high of 42.

ENJOY,

Rich



