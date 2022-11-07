Total lunar eclipse overnight followed by mild temps for Election Day
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello gang, quiet weather continues through Friday.
A strong cold front will cross the area Friday evening leading to a much colder stretch through the weekend. Weather for Election Day and Veterans Day is DRY.
But first, look for a total lunar eclipse takes place overnight after 3 a.m. ending close to 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Check it out!
For the rest of Monday evening/night, partly cloudy and cooler with a low of 35.
Tuesday (Election Day): Sun and clouds, dry, and a high of 54.
Wednesday: Lots of sun, milder, and a high of 63.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, very nice and a high of 68.
Friday for Veterans Day, partly cloudy and mild with a high of 67.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, brisk and colder with a high of 44.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold with perhaps a few flurries and a high near 40.
Monday: Sun and clouds, chilly with a high of 42.
