Tow to Go offers free rides home from Fourth of July parties

Don't get behind the wheel if you'll be drinking this Fourth of July.

AAA offers its Tow to Go service as a last resort free way home for people without rides. The service will tow your vehicle and bring you home, even if you aren't an AAA customer.

It is designed as a confidential service for people who did not plan ahead and designate a sober driver, so appointments cannot be booked in advance. The service will take you home and tow your vehicle home or somewhere within 10 miles.

The service is considered to be a last resort if there's no other way home, such as Uber or Lyft.

Tow to Go is offered from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5to get people home safely in Michigan, Florida, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Colorado. The service is also available in Denver, Colo.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or if weather is severe.

To use Tow to Go, call 855-286-9246.