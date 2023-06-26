Michigan firework laws: What to know for Fourth of July celebrations

article

Plan to use fireworks to celebrate Independence Day? Be sure you know the laws to avoid fines and possible jail time.

Fourth of July fireworks are allowed from June 29 to July 4 until 11:45 p.m. each day.

Consumer-grade fireworks can only be lit on personal property.

Fireworks cannot be used on public property, including streets and sidewalks, school property, or church property. It is also illegal to light off fireworks on someone else's property without permission.

It is also illegal to use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Additionally, if fireworks cause property damage, injure someone, or kill someone, the person who lit the firework could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony.

While state law allows fireworks, be sure to check with your city to see what the local ordinances are.

Violating firework laws could lead to time in prison and fines up to $10,000