Townsend pedestrian crosswalk collapses over I-94 at Van Dyke, all lanes closed

article

A pedestrian bridge has collapsed over the I-94 highway near Van Dyke after a semi-truck struck the bottom an MDOT spokesperson said.

The Department of Transportation has closed all lanes on I-94 from I-75 as it assesses the damage.

MDOT responded at approximately 5:20 a.m. and notified Michigan State Police. The department has determined the entire bridge will need to taken out and replaced.

We'll update this story as more details come in.