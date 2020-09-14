Tracking Michigan's coronavirus outbreaks, cases in schools and universities

On Monday, September 14, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has started tracking outbreaks in schools across the entire state.

Using data from 45 health departments, the updates will be released every Monday at 3 p.m. and will include K-12, college and universities, number of cases, and if the cases involved staff, students, or both. It does not include cases where the virus was contracted from outside of the school.

The most glaring outbreak is in East Lansing where 203 confirmed cases have been found among students at Michigan State. The Ingham County Health Department ordered 30 large houses, including 23 fraternity and sorority houses, to quarantine for the next two weeks due to exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The state of Michigan will start reporting on outbreaks in schools starting on Monday. An outbreak is defined by the state "as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household."

“Parents and students should know that if their school is listed, their local health department and school are already investigating. Based on that investigation, people are contacted individually if they were possibly exposed to COVID-19 at school,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Michigan schools are working hard to maintain a safe environment while also providing quality education.”

In the first report, Michigan identified places throughout the state but 9 of the 14 outbreaks are colleges and universities.

Pre-schools/elementary

Advertisement

Luce Road Elementary - Alma Public Schools: 6 cases in BOTH staff and students

Keicher Elementary in Michigan Center: 2 cases in STAFF only

Arrowwood Elementary in Saginaw: 4 cases in STAFF only

Parkside Elementary in Rockford: 2 cases in STAFF only

Junior High/Middle school

Thornapple Kellogg Middle School in Middleville: 2 cases in STUDENTS only

Colleges/universities

Ferris State: 28 cases in STUDENTS only

Michigan State: 203 cases in STUDENTS only

Saginaw Valley State: 2 cases in STUDENTS only

Aquinas College: 3 cases in STUDENTS only

Davenport University: 6 cases in STUDENTS only

Michigan Tech: 28 total cases in STUDENTS only (three Greek Houses and an off-campus house)

The state cautions that these numbers are not the only outbreaks and that the lack of ability to conduct effective tracing may result in underreporting of outbreaks.

"This information does not provide a complete picture of school outbreaks in Michigan and the absence of identified outbreaks in a school does not mean it is not experiencing an outbreak," the state said in a statement.