Tractors, motorcycles, more available at vehicle auction in Redford

Cars, trucks, tractors, trailers, snow plows, and more are headed to auction this week.

These vehicles come from the cities of Detroit, Livonia, Plymouth, and Lake Angelus, and will be auctioned off on Friday morning in Redford.

All interested bidders must register online prior to the auction. Registration is open now, and the vehicles will be available to preview in person from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Midwest Auto Auction on Telegraph.

Photos of the available vehicles and mileage are also available online now.

The auction begins at 10 a.m. April 19 at 14666 Telegraph Rd.