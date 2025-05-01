Traffic logjam onto Grosse Ile caused by bridge closure for repairs

The Brief Motorists are waiting at least an hour to cross the Grosse Ile toll bridge to get onto the island. A closure of the free bridge for repairs has led to the long lines with 100% of drivers forced to use the route off Biddle. The closure will take eight weeks with a Bridge Pass recommended for residents to avoid the cash or card lane.



It's another headache for residents of Grosse Ile, as the "free bridge" is closed again for repairs.

Big picture view:

On Thursday Mark and Karen Ferguson were trying to get to Grosse Ile to visit their grandchildren, but instead - they're stuck in traffic at the toll bridge off Biddle.

"It's pretty awful - it's pretty awful - we've been waiting about an hour now," said Mark Ferguson. "Normally it's a 15-minute drive we go on no problem whatsoever."

There are two options to get on and off the island - the toll bridge and the free bridge - but as of May 1st, Wayne County has closed the free bridge for repairs - and it's expected to take eight weeks.

Resident Andrea Wharton had her own way to pass the time.

"I'm reading the paper - and talking on the phone," she said.

Resident Lisa Veres said she had been waiting an hour to get across, then motioned to her daughter next to her.

"Actually she got out and used the bathroom across the street we were in line for so long," Veres said. "It's just one of those days."

Cara Claypool also lives on the island.

"Usually it takes a couple days for the kinks to get worked out when the bridge shuts down," she said. "Today's day one and I kind of expected it. We came prepared with iPads - we've been waiting over an hour so (the kids are) ready to go home."

The township manager says it's going to take a few days for people to adjust their schedules and get used to these delays - they're just asking everybody to be patient.

"There's 11,000 residents on the island and normally that traffic's split between the two bridges," said Derek Thiel, the township manager. "About 70 percent goes to the Wayne County bridge and 30 percent goes to the toll bridge. The toll bridge is taking on 100 percent of that traffic."

Thiel says the toll bridge is old, too, so they have to take special precautions for trucks hauling heavy loads - those getting gas and groceries on the island - making the delays for other drivers even longer.

"They have to shut the whole bridge down to bring those single vehicles across that might be over 12 tons," he said. "So that might lead to some additional inconvenience and time that you're going to have to wait."

But here's one bit of advice to speed things up - get a Bridge Pass and use the right lane.

"The right lane is the lane for Bridge Pass, the left lane is for cash and credit card," Thiel said. "If you have a Bridge Pass at least there's quicker access. We encourage folks to use those."

Still, pack your patience - some say it's just the price you pay to live on the island.

"It's just part of the experience - like we said - it's a beautiful place to live," Veres said. "It's a little bit of an inconvenience every now and then."

"Just be polite to each other," Thiel said. "We're all in this together, so we just ask for your patience and to be kind to each other."

The Source: Information for this report came from interviews with residents and the township supervisor.



