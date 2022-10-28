Traffic stops lead to guns, bag of oxy in Wayne County - MSP says

article

The Michigan State Police said two different drivers pulled over for common traffic problems were both caught with illegal weapons.

According to MSP, one man in Highland Park who ran a red light and was found with a bag believed to be oxycodone pills and a loaded 10MM.

MSP said troopers working the Secure Cities Partnership Detail in Highland Park stopped a car on Thursday for disregarding a traffic signal. During the stop, the driver could not give a valid license and officers noticed a loaded magazine on the center console.

The driver was arrested and during a search of the car, police found a loaded Glock 10MM with an extended magazine plus a bag of what police said is believed to be oxycodone pills.

His arrest was one of two traffic stops that led police to a loaded gun.

In Inkster, other troopers from the Secure Cities Partnership Detail stopped a car for an equipment violation. The driver, who is currently on felony probation, admitted to having a gun in his waistband and not having a concealed pistol license (CPL).

Troopers recovered the Glock 10MM and lodged him at Inkster Police Department.

Both suspects are in custody, pending charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.