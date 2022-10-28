Expand / Collapse search

Traffic stops lead to guns, bag of oxy in Wayne County - MSP says

By FOX 2 Staff
Loaded Glock 10MM with extended clip recovered during traffic stop in Highland Park.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said two different drivers pulled over for common traffic problems were both caught with illegal weapons.

According to MSP, one man in Highland Park who ran a red light and was found with a bag believed to be oxycodone pills and a loaded 10MM.

MSP said troopers working the Secure Cities Partnership Detail in Highland Park stopped a car on Thursday for disregarding a traffic signal. During the stop, the driver could not give a valid license and officers noticed a loaded magazine on the center console.

The driver was arrested and during a search of the car, police found a loaded Glock 10MM with an extended magazine plus a bag of what police said is believed to be oxycodone pills.

His arrest was one of two traffic stops that led police to a loaded gun.

In Inkster, other troopers from the Secure Cities Partnership Detail stopped a car for an equipment violation. The driver, who is currently on felony probation, admitted to having a gun in his waistband and not having a concealed pistol license (CPL).

Troopers recovered the Glock 10MM and lodged him at Inkster Police Department.

Both suspects are in custody, pending charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

A gun recovered from a felon during a traffic stop in Inkster on Thursday.