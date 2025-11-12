The Brief A traffic flow system created by the University of Michigan is reducing congestion and making Metro Detroit's intersections more efficient. The system was deployed on two roads in Oakland County, leading to a drop in delays and stops. Americans lost 63 hours of their year in 2024 due to traffic, while congestion had fed to billions of dollars in costs.



A pilot program aiming to reduce traffic through better timing signals is slated to expand in Oakland County.

The rollout of a traffic flow system is currently in place at 13 signals in Farmington Hills and Royal Oak. Over the next six months, however, as many as 40 intersections will be equipped with the new technology.

Big picture view:

Studies show there are billions of dollars in costs associated with traffic congestion due to traffic signals. Most traffic signals operate on a timing plan, using preset patterns that anticipate traffic at different times of day.

A solution comes from engineers at University of Michigan, the Road Commission for Oakland County, and a new startup called Connected Traffic Intelligence, which aims for a more real-time fix.

The system uses GPS data from vehicles on the road to recalibrate traffic signals every few weeks. The system adjusts traffic signals to prevent unnecessary stops.

The program is currently in use on two major roadways in southern Oakland County:

Four signals along 8 Mile Road from Orchard Lake to Brentwood Street in Farmington Hills

Nine signals along 12 Mile Road from Vinsetta Boulevard to North Connecticut Avenue in Royal Oak.

Related article

Dig deeper:

The recalibrations at traffic stops led to a 20% reduction in both delays and stops in Royal Oak.

The improvements were even bigger in Farmington Hills, which saw a 30% drop in delays and 40% drop in stops.

"Vehicle telematics data provides us with opportunities that were previously unavailable to evaluate traffic signal timing performance across entire traffic networks," said Zachary Jerome in a news release. "It enables us to proactively pinpoint inefficiencies rather than having to install roadside detection systems at every intersection."

Jerome is a postdoctoral research fellow at the school's Transportation Research Institute.

The project is expected to make use of a $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation as it expands to dozens of additional intersections.

The technology uses data from 6-10% of all vehicles on the road in the U.S. It works by tracking vehicles as they slow down. As an example, if a vehicle traveling to an intersection stops 100 feet from the traffic light, the technology estimates there are at least three-to-four vehicles in front of it.

It comes on the heel of an 18-month time period in 2023 that monitored intersections in Birmingham. There was a 20–30% drop in stops.

Shorter red lights will improve safety

The road commission says better timing will help them identify intersections where congestion is a problem, and correlate it with data showing the dangerous areas to drive.

"With that in hand, we can make improvements on the timing of those traffic lights that will hopefully reduce the number of crashes," said Danielle Deneau, who heads the road commission's traffic safety department.