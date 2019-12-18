Train crash on Schaefer Road and I-94 causes Hazmat cleanup

article

A Hazmat cleanup is underway after a train crash on Schaefer Road over the I-94 freeway.

Michigan State Police said that it is closing I-94 in both directions due to leaking fuel. In a tweet, MSP said that the fuel is spilling into the sewage system by the freeway.

There are no reported injuries according to state police in the crash which happened at about 8:40 p.m.






