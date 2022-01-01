Train derails in Romulus overnight; power lines downed in Huron Twp

A train derailment was reported overnight in the area of Eureka and I-275 area going north to North Line Road in Romulus.

The train's contents were all steel cargo and did not contain any hazardous material. No injuries were reported, said Huron Township Public Safety.

In a separate incident, one of the pieces of construction equipment snagged an overhead communication line in Huron Township causing the pole to flex and snapped some power lines.

DTE shut down power to parts of Huron Township while repairs were performed.

