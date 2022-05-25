Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg to speak at Mackinac Policy Conference

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation will be giving the keynote address during Michigan's annual Mackinac Policy Conference next week.

Pete Buttigieg will speak around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday and hold a press conference with the governor later in the day.

"Michigan is a great place to talk transportation – it's home to many of the world’s great car manufacturers and a Governor who has been a nation-leader on 'fixing the damn roads,'" said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Beyond just Michigan, the U.S. is currently swimming through billions of dollars in investment for infrastructure repairs long overdue after Congress passed new funding in 2021. It's been the flagship legislation for President Joe Biden during a difficult year-and-a-half in office.

The conference on Mackinac Island is held every year and features a slew of legislative and business leaders converging for days of speeches and conferences.

"As we use President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to modernize America’s roads, bridges, rail, ports, and more, we will do so in partnership with leaders in Michigan like those I’m meeting at this conference. Together we are building a transportation system that will drive American economic success for generations," Buttigieg said.

Despite Whitmer's slogan she ran on in 2018, poor roads and bridges continue to be a staple of complaints among the Michigan electorate. Just recently, the transportation department was forced to do emergency repairs on a pedestrian bridge after someone fell through a hole that opened up.

A short time later, another pedestrian bridge got the same treatment.

It's not just pavement that has caught the eye of infrastructure funding needs. Michigan's water infrastructure has brought its own series of issues with concerns of contaminated water in cities around the state.