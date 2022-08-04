Travel magazine names 3 Michigan hotels as the best in the Midwest
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan hotels are the best in the Midwest, according to Travel + Leisure.
The travel magazine asked readers to share their experiences and rate hotels to compile the top 10 resort hotels.
Hotel Walloon in Walloon Lake, Mich. was ranked third, while the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island was ranked No. 6, and Hotel Iroquois, also on Mackinac Island, was No. 8 on the list.
The Grand Hotel
Travel + Leisure also ranked Mackinac Island as the best island in the United States earlier this year. On that list, the magazine touched on several highlights of the island, including its fudge, how it is vehicle-free, and the Grand Hotel.
Best resort hotels in the Midwest:
- Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Ill.
- Larsmont Cottages on Lake Superior, Two Harbors, Minn.
- Hotel Walloon, Walloon Lake, Mich.
- Sundara Inn & Spa, Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
- Hotel Landing, Wayzata, Minn.
- Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island, Mich.
- Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Miss.
- Hotel Iroquois, Mackinac Island, Mich.
- The American Club Resort Hotel, Kohler, Wis.
- Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort, Nisswa, Minn.