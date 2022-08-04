Travel magazine names 3 Michigan hotels as the best in the Midwest

Three Michigan hotels are the best in the Midwest, according to Travel + Leisure.

The travel magazine asked readers to share their experiences and rate hotels to compile the top 10 resort hotels.

Hotel Walloon in Walloon Lake, Mich. was ranked third, while the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island was ranked No. 6, and Hotel Iroquois, also on Mackinac Island, was No. 8 on the list.

The Grand Hotel

Travel + Leisure also ranked Mackinac Island as the best island in the United States earlier this year. On that list, the magazine touched on several highlights of the island, including its fudge, how it is vehicle-free, and the Grand Hotel.

Best resort hotels in the Midwest: