Travelers at DTW wait over 6 hours for luggage amid global tech outage

Microsoft’s computer glitch is causing chaos at airports worldwide, including at the Detroit Metro Airport (DTW). Even though some flights have resumed, travelers continue to feel its fallout.

Every traveler knows, as soon as you get off the plane, all you want to do is grab your bags and go. But after Microsoft’s global outage, that was not an easy thing to do on Friday.

Like thousands of travelers nationwide, it’s been a long day for Kristen Vermetten.

"Honestly, I think there’s a sense of unity when everyone has to commiserate together," Vermetten said. "My travel day started at 4 a.m. at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Arrived on time, ready to make this trip so that I could spend the day with my parents up in Traverse City."

But her plans hit a snafu once she got to DTW.

"I was able to, after multiple delays, still make it to Detroit, but had missed my connecting flight to Traverse City, and I’ve been in this line now, waiting for bags for over 6 hours," Vermetten said.

She was left waiting, with dozens of other people – all wondering where their luggage might be.

After hours, Vermetten got an update that her bags were placed on a flight to Traverse City.

"It’s been a day," she said, laughing.

Several carousels were empty, while luggage sat idle on others.

Vermetten was not the only one pushing through the pain.

"I’ve been crying a lot. (The trip is) for my birthday. It’s my 25th birthday trip, and it was canceled," said Bailey Ramsey, who was supposed to blow out her birthday candles in Honolulu.

But as of Friday evening, she was at baggage claim in Detroit.

"I don’t think that there’s another flight for the next few days, so I don’t think I’m going to be able to go, period," Ramsey said. "And I don’t get money back from the Airbnb or the flight."

And, on top of it all, Ramsey does not know where her luggage is.

"I’m scared that bag is lost. That’s my worst fear 'cause that’s a lot of money in there too," she told FOX 2.

Countless flights were delayed or canceled on Friday after Microsoft's outage, which led to long lines and frustration for travelers.

Some flights resumed in the afternoon, but many are still waiting for the whereabouts of their luggage.

"I will say the Delta workers have been really lovely and supportive," Vermetten said. "I felt for them all day and what they’ve been working with."

DTW is asking all travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport, and to check the airline app for luggage and flight updates.