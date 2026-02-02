Travelers without REAL ID will have to pay $45 extra fee at airport

If you’re heading out to catch a flight and you don’t have a REAL ID or a passport — you can still get on the plane - thanks to a new policy.

The backstory:

If you don’t have the star on your driver's license - it will cost you extra with a $45 fee.

To know if you have a REAL ID, check the upper right corner of your license and it will have a star with a gold circle or a star in the silhouette of Michigan.

The program was launched by the TSA on Feb. 1. TSA Confirm ID is an option available for those who have lost their ID or do not have a real ID or other acceptable form of ID — like a passport.

The extra fee for "TSA Confirm ID" enables travelers to verify their identity before arriving to the security checkpoint, who then just have to show proof of payment on their phone.

The verification will cover a 10-day period.

"There are people who don’t have REAL IDs I know, and I've seen that firsthand, when we were coming back from Vegas," said Toinnq Long. "They literally had to stop and pay, and there were a lot of people who were upset about it.

"They had signs up that said if you don’t have a REAL ID and they were announcing it on the overhead."

Traveler Tiffany Wiggins said she was not a fan of the extra fee.

"It’s insane," said Wiggins. "It’s insane because they’re already paying for their flight."

Keep in mind all travelers may expect delays at TSA check points while they get this program up and running.

About 97 percent of those who travel in Michigan have the Real ID already, according to the state.

For more information on the REAL ID requirement, CLICK HERE.

The Source: Information for this story is from federal and state guidelines as well as interviews with travelers.



