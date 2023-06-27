article

The most bicycle-friendly city in Michigan is Traverse City, according to an analysis of mobility factors in the state.

However, a People For Bikes review by the group Bicycle Network Analysis also found that Detroit was a top-10 destination for cycling among large cities across the entire U.S. - it's first time cracking the top 10.

There were a few other cities in Metro Detroit that also scored high - though the region's emphasis on cars and trucks likely knocked down some cities from having better mobility scores.

According to the analysis, speed limits played one of the largest roles in its ratings due to safety concerns about fast traveling vehicles. Other factors the analysis took into account included protected bike lanes, network connections, and how space is allocated within a community.

Each of those factors helped the group tally up a score that rated how friendly a city was for cyclists. Traverse City had the highest at 65:

Traverse City Grand Haven (62) Marquette (62) Muskegon (61) Rochester (61) Hillman (52) Chelsea (50) Ferndale (50) Portage (44) Detroit (42)

You can look at the full list by inputting the proper location details here.