‘Tremendous gift’: Couple asks guests to donate money, supplies to shelter in lieu of wedding gifts

Newlyweds in Ohio provided a “tremendous gift” to a local animal shelter when they asked their guests to provide donations instead of wedding gifts.

Jonathan and Jeananne Wickham collected and donated more than 1,200 cans of wet food, 750 pounds of dry food, “a massive amount” of cleaning supplies and more than $2,000 to the medical fund for the Wayne County Humane Society.

“We are so grateful for this amazing display of kindness and can’t thank them enough,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

The post showed the couple posing with all the donated items as well as with two kittens named Peaches and Debbie. The money donated to the fund provided life-saving medical treatment for the two cats.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.