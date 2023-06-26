Trenton drivers raise serious concerns about aging railroad tracks

Drivers in Trenton are raising concerns about an aging train crossing that is causing damage to vehicles.

Lawrence Mills, a resident of Trenton, expressed his dissatisfaction with the horrid condition of the railroad tracks owned by DTE.

"I go down this road at least once a day. The tracks have been in horrid condition," Mills said.

The section of railroad tracks in question is located on King Road, west of Jefferson in Trenton.

According to Mills, the track has been abandoned for about 20 years, and there are holes on both sides of the tracks.

Last fall, the city contacted DTE, who confirmed that they planned to remove them in the spring of 2023. However, Mills claims that they are already past the spring of 2023, and no progress has been made so far.

"I did a lot of damage to my tires...about $1,300-1,400," Mills said. "I now drive about three miles per hour when I cross those railroad tracks."

DTE has reported that they are working with a contractor to repair a railroad track in the King Road area. According to DTE, their contractor is currently waiting on permitting to begin repair work.

According to some, removing the railroad tracks is the only logical solution to the current problem.

DTE, however, claims that they are fixing the railroad crossing section to ensure its availability for future use, just in case it's needed.