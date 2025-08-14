Trenton man accused of trying to meet 15-year-old girl from Reddit for sex

article

The Brief A 30-year-old man from Trenton was allegedly busted in a sting when he tried to meet a teen for sex. The suspect met the "teen" on Reddit, and sent sexually explicit photos and messages to the account, authorities said.



A Trenton man allegedly sent explicit photos to a Reddit account he thought was a teen girl and even tried to meet the girl before his arrest.

Andrew Day, 30, is now charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

The backstory:

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, on July 14, Day sent a message on Reddit to who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Day allegedly sent explicit messages and photos to the account, and even arranged to meet the teen for sex. However, when he arrived at the meeting site, he discovered that he had been communicating with an undercover account and was arrested.

"Our children deserve to grow up safe, free from the threat of predators. My office will use every tool under the law to protect them and hold offenders fully accountable," said Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

What's next:

Day is currently being held in the Macomb County Jail on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

He is due back in court Aug. 26.