Trinity Health Ann Arbor announces $60.5M emergency department renovation and expansion

The Brief Trinity Health Ann Arbor will soon get a massive emergency department expansion. The ED will be renovated, while 13,100-square-feet will be added. The project is expected to start this month.



Trinity Health Ann Arbor plans to expand its emergency department as part of a $60.5 million renovation project at the Ypsilanti hospital.

As part of this project, the hospital's existing 44,600-square-foot emergency department and dialysis area will be renovated, while 13,100-square-feet will be added to the ED.

The plan:

The goal is to add more private rooms and stretcher bays to eliminate the need for hallway stretchers and chairs. There will also be more space for family members, and bigger areas for staff to improve workflow.

In addition to more space, advanced technology is expected to be added, including a new CT scanner that will allow patients in the ED to receive timely imaging.

"As a recognized leader and trusted health care partner, our hospital is committed to responding to the voices of our patients, colleagues and the communities we serve," said Alonzo T. Lewis, president of Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Livingston, Oakland, and Livonia. "Recently, that feedback has been clear — upgrade our emergency department to ensure an appropriate care environment to match the increasing complexity and evolving needs of those that entrust us with their care."

Timeline:

Before announcing the project, there was a design phase that included meetings with hospital staff to determine their needs.

Work is expected to begin this month, and the project is planned to wrap up in 2028.

The hospital will remain fully operational during this time.

"Everyone in our community depends on a strong Emergency Department, one that delivers timely, high-quality care in a setting designed for today’s health care realities," said David Vandenberg, M.D., chief medical officer of Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston. "That’s exactly what this project delivers. It’s a win for our patients, their families, and our dedicated colleagues who show up every day to provide exceptional care. I commend Alonzo, our Board, and Trinity Health for their vision and commitment to providing excellent care. This investment reflects a deep understanding of where health care is, where it is headed, and a bold willingness to meet that future head-on."