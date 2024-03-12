Triple shooting in Westland kills 74-year-old mother, injures son

A triple shooting on Monday ended with the suspect killing himself after fatally shooting an elderly mom and injuring her son.

Susan Higginson, 74, was killed inside a duplex in the 2300 block of Deerfield Court in Westland. Her son, William Henry, was shot in the head but is currently in stable condition.

The accused shooter, William Jarvis, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to sources.

The motive remains unknown, but according to neighbors, Jarvis and Henry were dating.

The alleged murder-suicide left surrounding neighbors unsettled.

"I stayed back in the house, I didn’t even want to come out to this," said Gigi Hamilton, a nearby resident.

Hamilton did not know Higginson well, but said the times she talked to her, she was very sweet.

Higginson often took walks around the neighborhood with her walker.

"She’d stop and talk to me, and tell me to be safe in the neighborhood and watch out for this and watch out for that," Hamilton said.

She’s praying for the family, and hoping the violence on Deerfield can come to an end.