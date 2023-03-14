Triple shooting leaves one dead on Detroit's east side

Developing news out of Detroit as three people were shot, one fatally on the east side Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at 6:30 p.m. to the area of E. Outer Drive near Chalmers close to I-94. for a report of shots fired.

When Detroit police arrived, officers found one person laying in the street with a gunshot wound. A second person outside the house was shot as well and a third man shot and killed inside a house on E. Outer Drive.

The two men, both thought to be in their 20s, were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Police recovered at least one gun in the street close to one of the victims.

Police are working to investigate the circumstances that sparked the violence.

"There was multiple guns fired inside the location, so we are still trying to determine," said Cmdr. Brian Harris.

As of now, police believe this shootout is a domestic situation meaning all three people knew each other and they are not looking for anyone else.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



