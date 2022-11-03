Tropicana releases ‘perfect’ mimosa maker featuring orange juice spray bottle

article

Most people would agree that a great mimosa doesn’t involve a lot of orange juice.

Now, Tropicana has acknowledged the popular opinion on the orange juice-to-bubbly ratio by introducing its "perfect" mimosa maker.

The Tropicana Mimosa Maker is a limited-edition accessory.

It turns a 12-oz. bottle of Tropicana orange juice into a spray bottle.

The "ultimate OJ diffuser" comes with three settings — whisper, spritz and shower – to satisfy the preferences of all mimosa lovers.

The mimosa kit also includes a bottle of Tropicana Pure Premium Original orange juice, two champagne flutes and two iconic Tropicana red and white striped straws.

"Whether you enjoy a shower of fresh juice or just a whisper of citrus, now you can sip your sunshine your way," the company said in a statement.

Tropicana announces its "perfect" mimosa maker sweepstakes. (Tropicana)

The "perfect mimosa" has become a trending joke on TikTok.

Millions of users have interacted with videos that demonstrate how to make the drink without adding too much OJ.

Some creators posted tutorials, where they're seen wafting orange juice over champagne flutes or only pouring in a drop in order to achieve the perfect ratio.

"Tropicana recognizes there may never be a one-size-fits-all approach to the perfect mimosa," the company said.

"What we do know for sure is that the perfect mimosa includes Tropicana orange juice," the company also said.

Want to get your hands on a mimosa maker? Consumers over the age of 21 can visit tropicanamimosamaker.com from Nov. 6 through Nov. 10 to enter the sweepstakes.

