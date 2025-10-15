Troy liquor store burglary suspects may be connected to other break-ins, police say

article

The Brief Two men are accused of breaking into Bootleg Liquor Store in Troy. After they were arrested Sunday, they were also charged in connection with a Warren break-in. Police believe they may be connected to other Metro Detroit burglaries.



Two suspects accused of breaking into a Troy liquor store over the weekend may be linked to other burglaries in the Metro Detroit area, police said.

Jayvon Emmanuel Lindsley, 30, and Keith Emmanule Collins, 28, were arrested early Sunday by police investigating a series of break-ins.

The backstory:

Investigators near Bootleg Liquor Store on Livernois and Wattles noticed signs of a break-in, and were able to locate the suspects on southbound I-75 near Rochester Road, where they were stopped and arrested. Police said evidence of the break-in was found in their vehicle.

Lindsley and Collins were both charged with possession of burglary tools with intent to steal from a structure, breaking and entering a building with intent, and malicious destruction of a building.

Lindsley's bond was set at $150,000, while Collins' received a $200,000 bond.

Dig deeper:

After their arrests, Lindsley and Collins were also charged with larceny and breaking and entering in Warren.

An investigation into their possible connection to other burglaries is ongoing.