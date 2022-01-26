Troy man arrested for drunk driving was four times the legal limit, police say

Troy Police said a man who was arrested for drunk driving was more than four times the legal limit and admitted to having three shots of vodka after work.

Police said they were called Livernois near Long Lake Road around 2:20 p.m. last Tuesday, Jan. 18, to a report of a man slumped over the steering wheel.

A paramedic arrived first and found the driver asleep at the wheel with the car in reverse. The paramedic was able to wake the man and get him to put car in park.

When Troy Police arrived, the 51-year-old man from Troy said he was on his way home from work and said he had three shots of vodka.

Police said his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, his speech was slow and slurred, and he could smell alcohol from him.

During a field sobriety test, police said he couldn't complete any of them. He submitted to a breath test where he registered .347. He was arrested and taken to Troy Police Lock-up where he submitted to a chemical breath test, which was even higher at .38%.

He was charged with operating while intoxicated and, due to his high blood alcohol content, was taken to the hospital for treatment.