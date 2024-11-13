Expand / Collapse search

Troy man scammed with wire transfer with caller posing as bank representative

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 13, 2024 12:37pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

FOX 2 - Troy police are warning of a new scam over the phone where the suspect poses as a bank worker.

A resident was recently victimized over a phony wire transfrer on Oct. 31 with a supposed representative from his bank for nearly $25,000.

"The suspect advised him that someone was attempting to make a false wire transfer from his account and he needed to file a claim," Troy police said in a release.

The victim thought he was sending a claim to an agent but realized after sending it, he sent a wire transfer to an unknown account.
 