Troy man scammed with wire transfer with caller posing as bank representative

Troy police are warning of a new scam over the phone where the suspect poses as a bank worker.

A resident was recently victimized over a phony wire transfrer on Oct. 31 with a supposed representative from his bank for nearly $25,000.

"The suspect advised him that someone was attempting to make a false wire transfer from his account and he needed to file a claim," Troy police said in a release.

The victim thought he was sending a claim to an agent but realized after sending it, he sent a wire transfer to an unknown account.

