Troy Police investigating overnight drive-by shooting

The Troy Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened around 1:40 a.m. today in the 100 block of Scottsdale.

No one was hurt, but at least nine bullet holes were discovered inside property at the targeted house.

Police believe this was not a random event, and one resident of the home targeted.

This incident remains under investigation and no further details have been provided.

The residents in the troy area are asked to check any home camera systems that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.