Troy police release new details from officer-involved shooting on Big Beaver

Police are releasing new details about the officer-involved shooting of a 25-year-old Detroit man that took place at Big Beaver and Rochester Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect allegedly tried to run down a Troy police officer when he was shot, while his passenger was wanted on two felony warrants at the time.

The driver, wounded once in the upper body, is in custody and in stable condition. His passenger, a 20-year-old male from Detroit, was treated for minor injuries suffered when the suspect tried to ram his way out of the vehicle stop.

The identity of the driver has not been released yet, pending charges.

Troy police say that officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Flock license plate reader camera. The vehicle had been stolen on Nov. 6 from a Southfield car dealership, according to investigators.

Officers tried to box in the stolen vehicle on E Big Beaver, west of Daley, when it was stopped at a traffic signal.

"The driver of the stolen vehicle began to ram his way out of the attempted box and then drove straight at an Officer who had exited his vehicle to make an arrest," police said in a release. "The Officer fired five rounds from his service weapon and struck the driver in the upper body one time."

The suspect crashed into another vehicle a short distance away, when he was arrested.

The passenger was released from the hospital and is in custody on two active Felony warrants from other local jurisdictions.

According to Troy police, during the investigation, all five rounds fired were accounted for within the suspect's vehicle.



