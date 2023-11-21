Troy police: Suspect in stolen car shot on Big Beaver Road after refusing to stop

A police-involved shooting on East Big Beaver Rd. in Troy began when officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a BOLO was sent out for a blue SUV stolen out of Southfield. A license plate reader in Troy picked up the plate and a Troy police officer tried to pull the driver over, but they didn’t stop.

While in traffic, officers attempted to box-in the driver on east Big Beaver Rd., west of Daley St., the Troy Police Department posted on Facebook. The suspect then began to ram into cars, attempting to flee.

The suspect was allegedly driving towards a police officer on-foot, said Troy police Capt. Josh Jones. The officer then shot at the suspect several times, striking him at least once and stopping the vehicle.

Ashley, a mother of two, was at the scene of the incident when it occurred.

"My heart was pounding very fast. It was very terrifying," she said.

Her toddlers were in the backseat, stopped at a red light, when all of a sudden she heard what she thought were fireworks.

"Then I realized, quickly, that they were actually gunshots," Ashley continued. "When I quickly looked, I did see a man standing outside of a vehicle with a gun pointed into another vehicle."

Fearing her and her children's safety, Ashley got out of the area as fast as she could, she said.

The suspect was then apprehended and taken to a local hospital for treatment; they are in stable condition.

A passenger in the stolen vehicle sustained minor injuries as a result of the suspect striking cars to escape; they also received medical attention.

The area of E. Big Beaver Rd. and Rochester Rd. were temporarily closed during the day, until the on-site investigation was complete.