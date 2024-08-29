Troy Public Library launches Bookmobile to bring books to community

article

No way to the library? No problem. The Troy Public Library's Bookmobile will soon start visiting the community.

This library on wheels will include books and library card reservations. It will drive around the community visiting events, schools, parks, apartment complexes, and more.

"I am elated that we are launching the bookmobile! Years of planning and preparation by Olivia Olson and her team have made this day possible, and they have amazing things planned for the bookmobile. I believe this will be such a positive way to impact our local schools, senior living, places of worship, organizations, events, and neighborhoods as we can now bring the library to people where they live, learn, practice, and play!" says library director Emily Dumas.

The Bookmobile was made possible by donors and community partners including the Salle Owen Kaichen Trust, Friends of the Troy Public Library, Rotary Club of Troy, Troy Women's Association, and Troy Community Foundation.

A public ribbon cutting will be held at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 12 at Jeanne M Stine Community Park at the Troy Family Daze Touch-A-Truck free event.

See the full Bookmobile schedule here.