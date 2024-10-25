Truck hits I-94 overpass, closing westbound lane of freeway near M-59 in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The right lane and right shoulder of westbound I-94 are closed near M-59 after a truck hit an overpass and got stuck Friday morning.
The Michigan Department of Transportation first reported the crash around 6:45 a.m. after a truck's boom hit the freeway bridge from a road beneath I-94.
A bridge inspector needs to evaluate the overpass, and the right lane is expected to be closed for a while.
