Truck hits I-94 overpass, closing westbound lane of freeway near M-59 in Macomb County

article

The right lane and right shoulder of westbound I-94 are closed near M-59 after a truck hit an overpass and got stuck Friday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation first reported the crash around 6:45 a.m. after a truck's boom hit the freeway bridge from a road beneath I-94.

A bridge inspector needs to evaluate the overpass, and the right lane is expected to be closed for a while.

