Trucks, SUVs, equipment available at Detroit Metro Airport auction

article

Trucks, SUVs, heavy equipment, and more from Detroit Metro Airport are headed to auction this week.

The airport has about 50 vehicles and equipment available in the online auction on June 13. Vehicles from other areas are also included, so be sure you're bidding on something local.

Some items opening to bids include tool boxes, drill presses, pain sprayers, pickup trucks, and more.

Items for bid will be available to preview in-person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12 at 31565 Goddard Rd. in Romulus.

Find the online auction here.

If you have questions, contact Martin Towing at 734-341-5033.