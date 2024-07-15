'Disgusting act of violence': Michigan leaders react to Trump assassination attempt

Statements flooded in from lawmakers around the country after an assassination attempt at a rally for former president Donald Trump over the weekend.

Trump was speaking in Pennsylvania on Saturday when a gunman on a nearby roof opened fire, wounding the former president and killing an audience member.

The shooting prompted reactions from both sides of the political aisle, with leaders calling for an end to political violence and condemning it.

Related article

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took to X, where she called the shooting "a disgusting act of violence." The governor noted other political upheaval and violence, including a shooting at a Congressional baseball game, the plot to kidnap her, the Capitol riot, and assault of Nancy Pelosi's husband.

"Behind all these incidents is rhetoric. We have seen calls to hate, harm, or jail political opponents. Violent conspiracies from the seediest corners of the internet have become incorporated into stump speeches," the governor wrote. "We have lost the plot when it comes to the way we talk to each other and about each other."

Michigan GOP Chairman Pete Hoekstra released a statement saying that what happened Saturday proves that Trump should be president.

"Saturday’s horrific shooting showed the nation President Trump’s character and resilience. Michiganders saw the face of true leadership and strength in the midst of evil, and that’s the type of President we need. His determination to not be stopped is inspiring and I fully expect his address at the RNC Convention will portray that," he said.

The shooter, who has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service members. Now, the FBI is investigating if the shooting was potential domestic terrorism.