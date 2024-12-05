The Trump effect? Auto sales are booming post-election

President-elect Donald Trump is not even in office yet, but some are pointing at economic signs of optimism, including in the automotive sector. For example, sales went up 14 percent at Ford Motor Company in November.

For example auto sales have been booming for dealerships like Szott I-96 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in New Hudson - exactly one month after a presidential election settled months of uncertainty in the car and truck market.

"For the month of November our sales almost doubled here in our store," said Tom Keech, Szott finance director. "Pre-election I think there were some anxieties. People just didn’t know what was going to happen. It’s definitely picked up."

But will that continue? That’s the big question.

Research firm Cox Automotive says buyers are taking action now because of unknown regulations that might be put in place under Trump who pledged to implement some form of tariffs on imports after taking office on January 20th.

"There’s some uncertainties as to what might happen, but I’m thinking that things are going to get better," Keech said. "That's my feeling, and that’s what I think a lot of people are feeling right now."

The feeling is the same over at the Brian Carroll Automotive Group.

"You know what I think, that it’s going to effect us if you put them in place," said Brian Carroll, the group owner. "I’m not sure if he’s going to, or just use that as a leverage in order to get everything back to normal and all. So yeah, I guess we’ll have to wait and see on that but if he does, I’m sure the price will be going up because somebody’s got to pay for it."

For now though he says he will stick with the good trends he’s seeing in the numbers.

" I really got bombarded pretty good on the day after on that Wednesday all with people that I guess I feel more secure, I guess," he said.

There’s also the question of what will happen with the future of EVs. The Big Three automakers have pivoted slightly and are now churning out hybrids.

