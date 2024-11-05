Trump finishes final campaign stop in Grand Rapids: 'The silent majority is back'

In the last campaign stop that began on the eve of Election Day, former President Donald Trump took the stage for the last time in Grand Rapids - concluding on Nov. 5.

Trump's final campaign stop for 2024 was at Van Andel Arena, the same site he capped his first run for president, in 2016. The former president spoke for more than two hours, finally finishing just after 2 a.m.

"We will make America great again, I love you all, God bless you Michigan, great honor," he said in closing.

While Trump often brings featured speakers or endorses on stage, this time he also brought three of his children on stage along with daughter-in-law Lara Trump the co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

"They're my kids, but I'll tell you they are really good people," he quipped.

Trump lobbed verbal jabs against his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, who campaigned in another swing state - Pennsylvania in Philadelphia Monday night. Earlier on Monday night, Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz spoke in Detroit at Hart Plaza.

"The silent majority is back and tomorrow you have to get out and vote," he said. "This level of enthusiasm is five times greater than theirs. They don't have any enthusiasm, they don't believe in her."

Trump's familiar talking points of border security, economic recovery and taking on the Washington DC establishment were touched upon.

Hamtramck Mayor Dr. Amer Ghalib also spoke at the rally. Ghalib, a Muslim of Yemeni descent, has been a vocal supporter and a symbol of the splintered Arab American vote.

"I endorse President Trump and I broke the wall of fear among the Arab American and Muslim Americans," he said. "I destroyed that wall of silence and wall of hesitance among Arab Americans. We are on a mission to end that disconnect between the minorities and the Republican and to make it the party of inclusion."

He also referenced his endorsement from podcaster Joe Rogan, which came out hours earlier. Ironically it was his Rogan interview which delayed his last visit to Traverse City, which started late into the night, on Oct. 25.



